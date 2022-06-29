From July 2-4, Georgia DNR Law Enforcement, in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and the U.S. Coast Guard, will be participating in the national Operation Dry Water heightened awareness and enforcement weekend.
Law enforcement agencies from across the country will be focused on educating boaters about safe boating practices, which includes sober boating.
Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths. Over the course of the July 4th holiday weekend, Georgia game wardens will be working to increase public awareness of the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, for both operators and passengers.
Boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is equally dangerous for the boat operator and for the boat passenger. Boaters will notice an overall increase in officer patrols on the water and at recreational boating checkpoints. The combined efforts of the participating law enforcement agencies and outreach partners will result in the removal of impaired operators from the nations waterways, providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone on the water.
Operating a vessel under the influence of drugs or alcohol is illegal on all bodies of water and can lead to serious injuries, death, property damage and legal consequences. The Division reminds boaters to always boat sober and to wear a life jacket when on or around the water.
