JO Gives Inc., a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is hosting a percentage night fundraiser at Red Sky Tapas and Bar, 1255 Johnson Ferry Road, Suite 16 in Marietta on May 13 from 4 to 8 p.m.
During the event, 15% of all proceeds will go towards JO Gives Inc.
JO Gives is the giving arm of The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team, which is based out of Cobb County. JO Gives was founded to support animal advocacy in the Atlanta area and abroad. Since its inception in 2016, JO Gives has raised over $100,000 for animals in need.
JO Gives is currently spearheading a special project, Project Mexico-Beyond Borders which supports spay and neuter clinics hosted in Mexico to help with the overpopulation issues present there and to provide veterinary care to those that cannot afford it. To date, over 1,700 dogs and cats have been spayed and neutered since April 2019.
JO Gives also hosted local low-cost pet vaccination clinics monthly prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and hopes to start the clinics back up soon.
