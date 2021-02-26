The Art Station Cobb, 2050 Kennesaw Due West Road NW in Kennesaw, will celebrate Dr. Seuss on Monday and Wednesday.
During the workshops, children ages 7-13 will explore some of the stories and art created by Dr. Seuss and make their own Seuss-inspired art to take home.
The events are Monday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. with Activity code: 20167; and Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. with Activity code: 20168.
For more information or to register, visit artstationcobb.org or call 770-514-5930.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.