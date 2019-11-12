The Art Place Mountain View, 3330 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have "Frozen: The Musical" on Dec. 7.
The 20-minute versions of the show, presented by From the Top Theatrics in the Art Place's black box theater, will be 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
After the show, participants can take a picture with a princess or snowman, make five different crafts, shop at the holiday market and enjoy hot coco. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Tickets are $15 and all children must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information, call 770-509-2700.
