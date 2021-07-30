The West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Frozen Fun with Humana on Sept. 1 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Participants can start the month off with fun, food and fellowship with snacks and games centered around all things cold.
Free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
