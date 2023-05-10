Cobb County Composite Squadron - GA-090 announced that one of their former cadets, Cadet Col. Harrison Haley, after graduating from Georgia State University class of 2023 and Georgia Institute of Technology's Air Force ROTC Detachment 165, was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force on May 5.
During his time in the cadet program, Haley served GA-090 by going above and beyond, including attending CAP's National Cadet Special Activity including the Special Operations Preparation Course as well as the Air Force Pararescue and Survival Orientation Course.
Haley pursued his path within CAP's Emergency Services mission and attained the qualifications of Ground Team Member 3, GTM 2, GTM 1 and GTM Leader. The first aid skills he learned during his ES training would prove invaluable when he acted quickly by performing CPR on his father who had suffered a heart attack. He was credited for saving his father's life and presented Civil Air Patrol's Life Saving Award for his actions.
Haley honed his leadership skills by becoming the Cadet Commander of GA-090 where he would mentor other cadet officers and cadet NCOs alike.
At the pinnacle of his time in CAP, on Dec. 5, 2021, he was recognized for attaining CAP's highly coveted and highest Cadet achievement, the General Carl A. Spaatz award, earning him the rank of Cadet Colonel. His parents were on hand that day to proudly pin him, along with CAP's National Commander, Maj. Gen. Edward D. Phelka; National Vice Commander, Brig. Gen. Regena Aye and a host of other dignitaries.
Haley's parents and brother were given the opportunity to officially pin on his gold bars on May 5.
