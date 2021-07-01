MARIETTA — Many parents struggle to find engaging daytime programming for their young children during the summertime.
Cobb-area parents, however, found excitement, learning and dancing this week at the second day of Bach to Rock’s Music and Movement program at The Battery Atlanta.
The program is designed to get younger kids and families outside to move around and connect through music, said Mara Marrero, owner and director at Bach to Rock, which has a music school in Marietta.
“Music is part of everybody. It brings people together,” Marrero said. “After everything that we’ve gone through with the pandemic, it’s a way to heal.”
Exposing young children to music has benefits beyond the feeling of connectedness most people associate with music, said Talia Gallgher, a Bach to Rock music instructor.
“(Music) really helps with their fine motor skills and their development,” Gallgher said. “A lot of our early childhood classes, they learn clapping, which really helps with the motor skills. And even with younger kids … it helps them learn to walk.”
Gallgher is one of 10 music instructors at Bach to Rock who use their passion for music education to teach kids a variety of instruments, including piano, guitar, percussion and vocal lessons.
“I love working with kids and I love teaching. It’s my heart,” Gallgher said.
Additionally, Gallgher said she sees community outreach events like their Music and Movement program as an opportunity to connect young children with a lifelong hobby and interest in music.
“Kids that have an artistic background, they carry that into when they are older. Our hope is that these kids will eventually be very artistic when they get older, and learn how to play instruments … and have that creativity flowing out of them,” Gallgher said.
As a parent of two young children, Amanda Wingfield said she wanted to take advantage of the benefits offered by a music-based program like Music and Movement.
“I really want them to get involved in music, so I thought it would be good for them to hear some (music) and play with some different instruments,” Wingfield said.
Bach to Rock will return to The Battery to host their Music and Movement program on July 22 and 29 from 10 - 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.