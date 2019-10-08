Austell-based Sweetwater Mission will have the Frog Toss Festival on Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Frog Rock Disc Golf Course in the Louise Suggs Memorial Park on Spring Street in Austell.
The event will feature a Disc Golf Tournament, a Corn Hole Tournament, a Chili Throwdown, live music, vendors and a Kids' Zone. All proceeds benefit Sweetwater Mission.
For more information, contact Debbie@SweetwaterMission.org or call 770-846-0469.
