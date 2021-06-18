The Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have a Paint and Sip on July 16 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Cost is $10 to the instructor and registration is required.
The event, led by Linda Cherry, will feature acrylic painting of a summer scene. No experience is needed. All supplies included. Participants will leave the class with a work of art.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
