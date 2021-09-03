The Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have a Medicare Update on Oct. 6 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Georgia Cares will teach participations about Parts A, B, C and D to help make an informed decision about health and drug coverage.
Free, but registration is required. Space is limited to 10 people.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.