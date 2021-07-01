Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have How to Avoid Financial Scams on Aug. 24 from 10 to 11 a.m.
The North Georgia Elder Abuse Task Force, the Cobb County District Attorney's office and lcoal law enforcement will give a presentation that includes how to avoid financial scams, fraud and all types of financial exploitation. They will cover tactis used by fraudsters to commit numerous crimes such as identity theft, theft of mail and electronic and telephone scams commonly used to steal money from citizens.
The event is free, but registration is required.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or www.CobbSeniors.org.
