The Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have a Flag Wall Hanging event on June 3 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Presented by Jennifer Tadlock of Atherton Place, seniors can create a beautiful wall hanging representation of the American flag using vintage scraps of fabric and lace. All supplies will be provided.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
