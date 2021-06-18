The Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have Dye Class with Jenn on July 15 from 10 a.m. to noon.
The event is free, but registration is required.
Jenn from Atherton Place will show participants how to create dye projects using different dyes and techniques. The Center will have material and scarves, but participants can bring their own cotton tee. Participants should also wear clothes that they don't mind getting messy.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
