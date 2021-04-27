The Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have an outdoor event at the garden on May 20 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Seniors will be entertained by a Sammy Davis Jr. impersonator. The event is free, but registration is required. Space is limited to 20 people.
For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit www.CobbSeniors.org.
