Marietta-based Freedman Engineering Group is working on improvements to the Sapelo Island Lighthouse.
The lighthouse was constructed in 1820. It will be celebrating its 200th anniversary this year.
Freedman Engineering Group prepared plans and specifications for lighthouse improvements including stucco repair, repainting the red and white stripe
day mark on the lighthouse, metal repairs and painting of the lantern room, and metal repairs and painting of the forward range beacon.
The Sapelo Island Lighthouse, one of only five lighthouses remaining in Georgia, is a 65-foot tall brick tower built on Sapelo Island with a 25-foot cast iron lantern and cupola at the top.
Near the tower is a cast-iron range beacon built in 1877 and thought to be the only one of its kind still in existence. The lighthouse served the busy shipping route of the nearby seaport of Darien, a major commercial center at the time.
In 1898, the Sapelo tower was damaged in a major hurricane and a new steel lighthouse was built in 1905, replacing the brick tower. The steel lighthouse remained active until 1933 when it was dismantled and transported to South Fox Island in Lake Michigan, where it still stands today.
The brick tower fell into disrepair until the Georgia Department of Natural Resources undertook a major restoration project in 1998.
Freedman Engineering Group is also working on several related projects including an accessible trail from the range beacon to the lighthouse, a trail and boardwalk to the site of the steel tower and a pavilion.
To help commemorate the lighthouse’s 200th anniversary, Horse Creek Winery in Nashville, Georgia has produced a special wine made with Georgia products, a Lighthouse Red and a Range Beacon White.
The wine is available for purchase at The Local Exchange on Marietta Square. A portion of each wine bottle purchase will fund ongoing upkeep of the Sapelo Island Lighthouse.
For more information, visit www.Freedmanengineering.com.
