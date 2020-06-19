There will be a free Virtual 1940's Ball on Saturday from 9 a.m. to midnight.
The event will feature live interviews and performances from music director Nick Hilscher of The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, Hollywood and London England's The Satin Dollz, England's Tom Carradine's Cockney Sing-a-long, NYC's Dandy Wellington and His Band, Vegas's Bob Hope (William P. Johnson) and Professor Phelyx, Hot Tomatoes Dance Orchestra, Flatirons Jazz Orchestra, Jeremy Mohney Jazz and Bianca and the Flyboys.
For more information and free virtual tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-1940s-ball-tickets-107755288970?fbclid=IwAR3Kcqdxp2f-vI7_JSMYcIAQ_H_AHTtzCWdunhvHdrzenfPrMgXqj7Rbgq0.
