The City of Acworth and the Lacey Drug Company are teaming up for a two day vaccination event featuring the Moderna vaccine.
The event, held in the Acworth Community Center, will be Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Anyone 18 years of age or older can come by the Center for their shot.
