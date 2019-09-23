The University of Georgia Extension Cobb County staff will host a free fall tree pruning class on Oct. 26 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Oregon Park, 145 Old Hamilton Road in Marietta.
Space is limited. Call 770-528-4070 to register.
Participants should bring their own pruners and gloves. The event is in partnership with the Georgia Forestry Commission and Cobb Parks and Recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.