There will be a free notary training session on Dec. 16 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the jury assembly room of the Cobb County Superior Courthouse, 70 Haynes Street in Marietta.
This training is highly recommended for anyone who is currently a notary public in Georgia or anyone who would like to become one. The training is being hosted by Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Rebecca Keaton and the Georgia Superior Court Clerks' Cooperative Authority.
To make a reservation, contact Heather Johnson at 770-528-1373 or heather.johnson@cobbcounty.org.
