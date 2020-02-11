Cam and Madi's Promise Inc. will host a free "Mental Health for Special Needs Caregivers" workshop on Feb. 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Kemp Memorial Library, 4029 Due West Road NW in Marietta.
Participants will learn to identify strategies on how to cope with anxiety, depression, self-care and other crises.
Brigitta Repress will be the presenter. She has many years of experience serving families and individuals through specialized counseling and therapeutic approaches to help them gain inner peace and strengthen relationships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.