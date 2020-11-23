Join the Riverside Neighborhood Community Garden outside the South Cobb Recreation Center, 875 Riverside Parkway in Austell.
This garden is a space for Riverside community members to grow food and relationships. The community shares gardening knowledge, garden work time and free food for volunteers. Community garden days are held every Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Membership is free.
To become a member or garden leader, email RNCommunityGarden@gmail.com or visit Facebook.com/RNCommunityGarden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.