The South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton, is teaming up with a local non-profit organization to host food distribution events for children ages 18 and younger each Monday in July.
Georgia Educational Resources Inc. will offer free packages of breakfast and lunch emergency meals for seven days on a first-come, first-served basis from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays from July 6-27 in the parking lot of the library.
The first day of the grab-and-go Free Meals to Children program coincides with the reopening of South Cobb Regional and six other Cobb public libraries on July 6. Due to health and safety protocols, the libraries will open under limited services with patrons entering the libraries for short visits due to physical distancing and other COVID safety guidelines.
South Cobb Regional Library's hours of operation will be Mondays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit www.cobbcat.org or call 678-398-5828.
