Georgia Educational Services Inc. staff are offering breakfast and lunch meals during the COVID-19 closure to all children ages 18 and younger.
Each package provides a child with breakfast and lunch emergency meals for seven days. Meals are free and available on a first come, first serve basis.
Meals will be provided from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.:
- Mondays at the Windy Hill Community Center, 1885 Roswell Street SE in Smyrna.
- Tuesdays at the Fair Oaks Recreation Center, 1465 W. Booth Road Ext. SW in Marietta.
- Wednesdays at the South Cobb Recreation Center, 875 Riverside Parkway in Austell.
- Thursdays at the Ron Anderson Recreation Center, 3820 Macedona Road in Powder Springs.
