Cygni will offer a free knee pain education class on Sept. 20 at 10:30 a.m. at the Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 S. Hurt Road SW in Smyrna.
The class provides an opportunity for people to meet owner and founder Almira Smith. Participants can ask questions about their knee aches, pain and stiffness; learn strategies to ease knee pain at home that can be applied now.
Registration is required. To register, call 678-567-4710 or email info@cygnits.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.