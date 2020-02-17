AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offering free tax preparation for low-to-moderate income taxpayers at 10 locations in Cobb County.
AARP membership is not required. The service will run now through April 15.
The Tax-Aide locations are:
- Senior Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, on Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Gritters Library, 880 Shaw Park Road in Marietta, on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- East Cobb Library, 4880 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta, on Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Wolfe Adult Recreation Center, 884 Church Street in Smyrna, on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, on Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Mt. View Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, on Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- West Cobb Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane in Kennesaw, on Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- First United Methodist Church, 56 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta, on Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw, on Fridays form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Participants should bring their 2018 tax return and their 2019 tax documents. Each taxpayer must present Social Security cards or other identification documentation for themselves and all dependents. For direct deposit refunds, taxpayers must have a valid check.
For more information, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
