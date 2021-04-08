The nonprofit organization Someone Cares is offering free HIV testing on Saturday at the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton.

Someone Cares engages, educates and empowers individuals living with HIV/AIDS and other health disparities to achieve better health outcomes by elminiating barriers to culturally sensitive services, building a network for underserved groups and increasing client resiliency.

For more information, email info@S1Catl.org or call 678-921-2706.

