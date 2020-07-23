Cobb residents can take a self-guided tour to learn all about the early settlers of the Concord Covered Bridge Historic District by taking a "Walk through History" wit the free Historic District Audio Tour App.
The app was recently developed and released by The Friends of the Concord Covered Bridge Historic District, a non-profit community group supporting Cobb County’s first official historic district. The app is available to download at the Apple App Store or on Google Play for android devices, just search for “Concord Covered Bridge."
Embarking from any of the four starting points connecting to the Silver Comet Trail, the walking audio tour guides visitors on their smartphones, stop-by-stop on a journey back through time to the 1800s when a small milling community operated in and around the Concord Covered Bridge. Many of the sites on the tour are on the National Register of Historic Places.
As one approaches each individual site, the audio track is automatically triggered by GPS geofencing. The narrative delivers historical background about the area, personal stories of its residents from another century and photographic content supplementing the storylines.
The tour can also provide a “virtual” experience for those who aren’t able to make the trip to the Silver Comet Trail by viewing a Web Version that can be found at concordcoveredbridge.org/audiotour.
