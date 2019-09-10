The South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton, will have WellStar Community Education and Outreach staff offering free health screenings on Sept. 16.
The screenings, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and for ages 18 and up, will include blood pressure, glucose, cholestrol and bone density. No registration is required and walk-ins are encouraged.
This is the fifth consecutive year WellStar has offered free health screenings in September as part of the Falls Prevention Awareness Initiative.
For more information, call 678-398-5828.
