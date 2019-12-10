A monthly Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County workshop series will start on Jan. 7 at North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway NW in Kennesaw.
The “How Does Your Garden Grow?” series will feature a range of topics and be held at 7 p.m on the first Tuesday of each month from January through May. The Jan. 7 session will be on home landscape pruning, including what grows on new or old wood, where to begin pruning on the shrub or tree and the tools used for proper pruning techniques.
The other free workshops in the series will be Feb. 4 - Vegetable gardening for the home landscape, March 3 - Flower/landscape - preparing for spring planting, April 7 - Container gardening for the home and May 5 - Use of pollinators in the home landscape.
The Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County support Cobb County UGA Extension Service by delivering research-based horticultural information, educational programs and projects.
For more information, call 770-528-4070 or visit cobbmastergardeners.com.
