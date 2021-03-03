The Ron Anderson Recreation Center, 3820 Macedonia Road in Powder Springs, will host a pop-up free grocery event Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
The event, in partnership with Goodr, NBA Cares, Kaiser Permenente and the Atlanta Hawks is expected to provide up to 200 families with free groceries.
Register at goodrnbacares.com.
