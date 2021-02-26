Free food boxes of fresh items, sponsored by Ipsum Diagnostics and organized by Cobb & Douglas Public Health and Community Organized Relief Effort, are available now through March 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or while supplies last.
Locations to pick up the food boxes are:
- Thursdays at the Woodie Fite Senior Center, 8750 Dorris Road in Douglasville.
- Fridays at Kingdom Builders, 8271 Cedar Mountain Road in Douglasville.
- Fridays at Legion Park, 5514 Austell Powder Springs Road SW in in Austell.
- Saturdays at Eastwood Baptist Church, 1150 Allgood Road NE in Marietta.
