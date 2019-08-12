A free financial planning series of educational seminars will begin Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at the South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton.
The first presentation is Budgeting 101: Life’s Balancing Act & Jumpstart Savings on a Limited Budget.
The seminars are co-sponsored by the library and Financial Planning Association of Georgia, a professional non-profit organization. Certified Financial Planners will present one-hour workshops and provide one-on-one consultations for the second hour.
The series will also include - Family Money Skills on Sept. 23, Changing Your Life Through Better Money Management & Managing Your Money in Hard Times on Oct. 7, Risk and Protection on Oct. 16, Real World Retirement Planning on Oct. 21 and Tax Planning in a Changing Tax World on Oct. 29.
Register for any or all sessions by calling 678-398-5831. For more information, visit www.cobbcat.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.