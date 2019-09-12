Living Hope Church, 3450 Stilesboro Road in Kennesaw, and Mt. Elizabeth Academy will have a free Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat on Oct. 12 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
Families are encouraged to dress up in costume and bring their children and friends. The event will feature trick or treating through a maze of decorated vehicles, games, prizes, live entertainment, glitter tattoos, snacks and a hayride. The festivities will be moved inside in the event of rain.
For more information, visit www.livinghopega.com or contact Joy Schubert at joy@livinghopega.com or 770-425-6726.
