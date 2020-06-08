The Vision To Learn mobile clinic will visit Cobb public libraries on 13 dates during summer break.
Vision To Learn is a national nonprofit that provides free eye exams and free glasses for children in low-income areas.
The summer break clinic visits will operate under health and safety protocols of Vision To Learn and Cobb County. Registration is required and space is limited.
The upcoming library visits, all from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., are:
- Sibley Library, 1539 South Cobb Drive SE in Marietta, on June 29, June 30, July 30 and July 31.
- South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton, on July 1, July 2, July 28 and July 29.
- North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway NW in Kennesaw, on July 13, July 14 and July 15.
- Gritters Library, 880 Shaw Park Road in Marietta, on July 16 and July 17.
For the registration forms for each date and location, visit cobbcat.org/tag/vision-to-learn/.
