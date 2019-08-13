Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational program designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend.
The class will be Mondays from Sept. 9 to Oct. 14 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the East Cobb Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.
Participants will benefit whether they are helping a parent, spouse, friend someone who lives at home, in a nursing home or across the country. This is a free class. Cobb Senior Services membership is not required. Class size is limited, registration is required. Registration deadline is Aug. 30.
To register, call 770-509-4900.
