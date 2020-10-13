A free traditional Day of the Dead cultural celebration will be held on Nov. 1 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on the campus of Southern Cremations & Funerals and Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta.
The program, starting at 5 p.m., will feature the Nuevo Jalisco Mariachi Band, Ballet Folclórico TEOTL - traditional Mexican dancers, a traditional altar and complimentary traditional refreshments. In compliance with COVID-19 recommendations, the celebration will be held outside in the courtyard by the Columbarium and Mausoleums. All attendees are encouraged to wear face masks and social distance.
Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a cultural celebration of life and death that originated in Mexico thousands of years ago and features colorful skulls and skeletons. Now celebrated through much of Latin America, Day of the Dead celebrates the belief that the dead continue to live among us in memory and spirit, but are actually allowed to return to the earth once a year during this celebration.
A major part of the celebration is the “ofrenda,” or traditional altar, that is set up in homes and many cemeteries in Mexico and Latin America. The altars are not intended for worshipping, rather they are meant to welcome the dead back to the earth with offerings like food, water, pictures of the deceased, skulls, candles and traditional marigold flowers.
A traditional altar will be decorated and available to the public in the Chapel Mausoleum at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park. Family members can leave a picture or food offering in remembrance of their loved one during normal business hours from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. The altar will be surrounded by a gallery of pictures of traditional Dia de los Muertos celebrations in Mexico that are on loan from the Mexican Consulate in Atlanta.
Luminaries will also be available for families to place at the graves or resting places of loved ones at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park.
For more information, call 770-919-7100 or visit SouthernCremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.