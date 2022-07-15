Cobb & Douglas Public Health will host a free COVID vaccination clinic on July 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The clinic, for adults and children, ages 6 months and up, will be held at the Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta. No appointment needed.

Participants should bring their ID, insurance card and if applicable, vaccine card.

For more information about free COVID vaccine clinics times and locations in the area, visit www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.com/outreach-vaccine-events.

For more information about COVID vaccines and COVID testing in Cobb County, visit www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.com/covid-vaccine or call 770-514-2300.

