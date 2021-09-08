Destiny World Church, 7400 Factory Shoals Road in Austell, will have free COVID-19 vaccinations for the community on Sept. 11 and Oct. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Through community partnership with the 100 Black Men of North Metro Atlanta and Walgreens, hundreds of vaccines will be available to anyone who attends. Participants should remain in their cars and bring identification. No appointment needed.
