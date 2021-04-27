While the team is on the road, the Atlanta Braves will host a free, walk-in vaccination clinic at Truist Park on Saturday.
The Braves are teaming with Northside Hospital and Cobb & Douglas Public Health to provide free Pfizer vaccinations to those who register.
First dose is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Second dose will be May 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Second dose appointments will be scheduled during the first dose appointment – other dates/locations will be available if one is unable to make the May 26 date at Truist Park.
The event is open to all individuals 16 years of age and older. Individuals under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian. Masks and a photo I.D. are required.
Parking will be in the Delta Deck and participants will be directed into the stadium.
Participants can register at www.braves.com/vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.