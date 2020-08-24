WellStar Health System will have free COVID-19 Pop-Up Testing on Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. to Antioch Loving Spirit, 6280 Britt Road in Mableton.
To register, visit www.cdphcovid19testing.org. Participants must fill out the requested information, including an email address. If one does not have an email use - firstname.lastname@noemail.com.
To select the testing location, use zip code 30126, scroll down and select Antioch Loving Spirit.
Registration is open until noon on Thursday. Testing is available to the first 100 registered. Physician referral is not required.
Testing will take place in one's vehicle. All passengers must stay inside vehicles. Staff will be on-site to direct traffic, obtain contact information and perform tests.
For more information, call Cobb/Douglas Public Health at 770-514-2300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.