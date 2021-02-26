Stop by the South Cobb Regional Library on March 18 between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. for a Literacy Pop-Up hosted by Learning Spaces and United Way.
Each child can receive a free book provided by Learning Space's partner E3 Learning and an activity kit from the library.
This program is a drive-thru event that will take place in the parking lot of South Cobb Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton. There will be no access to the building.
Learning Spaces is a community-based pre-school program funded by United Way supporting children in their developmental years and the families, friends and neighbors who care for them presented at public libraries and other non-traditional places.
For more information, visit www.cobbcounty.org/library, unitedwayatlanta.org/program/learning-spaces or call 678-398-5828.
