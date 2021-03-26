Support talented local youth by attending the Kaleidoscope Visual Arts Showcase now through Monday.
Cobb PARKS and the Cobb County School District teamed up to highlight artists from more than 40 schools.
The art work is displayed physically at the Art Station-Big Shanty, 2050 Kennesaw Due West Road NW in Kennesaw; the Sewell Mill Cultural Arts Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta; and the Mable House Art Center, 5239 Floyd Road in Mableton.
Due to social distancing protocols, visitors should call each location before visiting the exhibit.
The galleries can also be visited virtually at https://www.artstationcobb.org/kaleidoscope, https://www.cobbcounty.org/parks/arts/sewell-mill-center and https://mablehouse.org/index.php/arts-center/gallery-exhibits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.