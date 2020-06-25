The Fourth of July has always been a time of family gatherings, backyard barbecues, patriotic displays and the crackle of fireworks in the night sky.
Like many things this year, the holiday has had to adapt and change due to the pandemic.
Municipal events
The City of Marietta has canceled their Fourth of July Let Freedom Ring Parade and fireworks show. However, Mayor Steve Tumlin has challenged residents, businesses and neighborhoods to show their patriotic spirit by decorating yards, windows and streets for the July 4th holiday. There will also be a category for most patriotic pet.
“The coronavirus has put a hold on everyone’s life and affected our community in many ways,” Tumlin said. “We have changed our way of life, how our children go to school, how we shop, how we take care of our families, but I believe some things have not changed – our love of our nation still runs deep. While we canceled the July 4th celebrations in Marietta, I hope our spirit can still shine through to others and it is my hope that this little patriotic contest might provide a little carefree happiness for our community.”
Participants can take photos of their front yard, business store windows or neighborhood and submit them with contact information by 5 p.m. Tuesday to https://cityofmarietta.formstack.com/forms/patriotic_decorating_
The judging committee will meet on July 1 and winners will be announced on July 2.
Powder Springs will have a virtual 4th of July celebration and drive-by parade on July 4.
Throughout the day, the city will be posting various patriotic videos featuring Mayor Al Thurman, City Council members and staff. There will also be several city vehicles and city staff participating in the drive-by parade starting at 10 a.m.
As part of this inaugural virtual celebration, the city is seeking photos of veterans and active members of the military, along with those who have died in the line of duty or have passed following their service in the Armed Forces for use in the videos. Photos can be submitted via email to the city's communications consultant Jon Gargis at jg@gargisconsulting.com. Photos should be submitted with name, rank, branch of service, if active and location of deployment, and if the service member is a city resident or a family member of a resident.
To see the video schedule and parade route, visit https://www.cityofpowdersprings.org/818/Virtual-4th-of-July-Celebration.
Other events
Marietta's New Theatre In The Square, 11 Whitlock Avenue NW in Marietta, will have Stepp Stewart's Red White and Blue Revue, a patriotic tribute to Americana. Wartime music and Big Band sounds lead this musical experience. Shows are July 1 at 11 a.m., July 2-3 at 8 p.m. and July 4 at 2:30 p.m.
For more information, visit theatreinthesquare.net or call 770-426-4800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.