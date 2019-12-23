The Credit Union of Georgia, which has several locations in Cobb County, supports the Marietta Salvation Army through donations and sponsorships, but the company’s favorite way to support the organization is through volunteering.
Vice president of Information Technology Tom McNutt is currently serving on the Advisory Council for the Salvation Army. He jumped at the opportunity to volunteer as a bell-ringer this holiday season. He not only wanted the credit union to get involved, but to make this opportunity a family-affair by rallying family members to volunteer in memory of his wife’s parents - who were huge Salvation Army supporters for decades.
Four generations, including McNutt, his mother, son and grandson, stood together to ring the bell to raise funds for the Salvation Army. McNutt’s daughter, son-in-law, nephew, wife and step-father also joined in the bell-ringing throughout the day.
For more information, visit www.CUofGA.org or www.SalvationArmyAtlanta.org/Marietta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.