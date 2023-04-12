Registration is open for The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta’s Women’s Auxiliary Kettle Krush 5K run/walk fundraiser benefitting the programs and services provided by The Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta.
This event has been led for the past six years by four East Cobb women and their committee. The organization, which includes many women from East Cobb, is nearing the $500,000 mark in net proceeds over its five-year history.
The women – Dawn Menear, fundraiser chair; Tonya Cheek, SAWA president; Mary Allphin, SAWA vice president; and Cindy Theiler, communications chair - are striving through this year’s event on May 20 on Marietta Square to exceed that total. The event’s purpose is to help The Salvation Army “krush” poverty, homelessness and human trafficking while supporting youth enrichment and veterans in metro Atlanta. Funds raised support Salvation Army programs, services and initiatives in the metro area, including in Cobb County.
“We strive annually to increase our participation and dollars raised as well as awareness of all The Salvation Army in metro Atlanta does to support our community,” said Menear. “We hope to exceed last year’s record of 500-plus participants.”
“Since taking over this event six years ago from The Salvation Army, SAWA has been able to provide The Army with financial support for many initiatives, programs and services, including replacing bunk beds at The Salvation Army’s Red Shield Shelter to help homeless veterans, providing funding to fight hunger through the annual Can-A-Thon, and helping the Boys and Girls Clubs with youth enrichment through summer day camp,” said Theiler, who chaired the first race for SAWA. “When Covid hit, we knew The Salvation Army needed funds more than ever so we did a Race in Place live broadcast on Facebook for two years to continue our annual fundraising. The community really supported our efforts those years.”
Mt. Bethel Church is the event’s title sponsor again this year along with The Home Depot Foundation. The event returns to start and finish on Marietta Square for the second consecutive year. The race, which begins at 8 a.m., is open to anyone. Individual awards in 16 age categories and special prizes for a team competition in five categories - business, church, individual, school and running club - are included.
The race entry fee is $30 if registered online by May 10. Late registration is $35 through May 19 at 2 p.m. and race day registration is $40.
For more information, visit salvationarmy.org/events. To register online, visit https://bit.ly/kettlekrush2023 or register in person at Big Peach Running Co., 1062 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta. Donations may also be mailed to Kettle Krush, c/o PRRC, P.O. Box 81777, Atlanta, GA 30366.
