Forrest Cate, Marietta First United Methodist Church’s program director, is the speaker at Monday’s Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club.The virtual meeting begins at noon.
Cate will be speaking about the impact of the pandemic on the religious community and spiritual growth.
To make a reservation for the meeting, email metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com. Provide your name and email address and the club will provide you the access code to the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.