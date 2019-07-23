The Marietta Museum of History, 1 Depot Street in Marietta, will have the Remember When Club discuss the Forest Hills Historic District on Friday.
Following Marietta Square's theme of "Christmas in July," the Club will take a tour down memory lane of the Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Tour of Homes’ newest tour location.
Forest Hills is located just a few blocks from Marietta Square, south of the North Marietta Parkway, between Cherokee Street and Cole Street. The homes within this neighborhood are examples of various types and styles of architecture prevalent during the early to mid-20th century. Architectural styles range from Queen Anne, bungalow, Georgian, Folk Victorian, Craftsman, Tudor and ranch.
The owner and developer of Forest Hills was William L. Vance, who was involved in real estate and was a member of the Country Club, the Rotary Club and the Episcopal Church. The Forest Hills development started in 1928, and was “believed to be destined as one of Marietta’s most beautiful and exclusive residential sections.”
The Remember When Club explores what life was like in Cobb County when Highway 41 was known as the Four-Lane, everyday shopping was done on the Square and life was just a little bit simpler. The Club discusses a different topic each session and encourages the audience to participate by sharing their memories as well.
The event is free, but donations are appreciated. Tours of the Museum before or after the event are $5 per person.
For more information, visit www.MariettaHistory.org.
