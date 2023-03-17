The second annual Georgia Food and Wine Festival, presented by Georgia Grown, will celebrate the best of Georgia and the South, from its culinary superstars and beverage experts, to farmers, artisans, live musicians and more, from March 23 through March 26.
The festival takes place at Marietta's Jim Miller Park.
A variety of events to tantalize all taste buds begins with the Best of Cobb celebration on Thursday, March 23, from 5:30 to 8:30 pm. Best of Cobb will showcase the county's favorite businesses and service providers.
Hosted by Cobb Life Magazine and the Marietta Daily Journal, the event is a partnership with the festival. Tickets are sold directly by the event and can be purchased at mdjonline.com/cobblife/bestof. General admission tickets are $20, VIP tickets are $70. More than 460,000 votes were tallied in last year's reader-decided contest.
The Food and Wine Festival continues Friday, March 24, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., when the barbecue extravaganza "Fired Up" will showcase some of the southeast's most celebrated pitmasters and grill masters with wine, beer, spirits, live music and more. Attendees can enjoy unlimited beverage tastings in a souvenir glass, along with delicious grilled, smoked and roasted gourmet bites — all included with ticket price. Tickets for the event are $85. Attendees must be 21 or older.
On Saturday, March 25, from 1 to 4 p.m., "Savor" will feature an afternoon of food and drink with some of Georgia's best chefs, restaurants and more. Samples from the culinary and beverage tasting stages will be available for the first 100 people seated in attendance at the Georgia Celebrity Chef Demo Stage. Several live music stages will be located throughout the festival.
Tickets include unlimited beverage tastings, 10 culinary tasting credits for gourmet bites and plates from a variety of restaurants, food trucks and specialty food companies. Additional culinary credits will be available for purchase. An artisan market with an assortment of unique items will be showcased, from food products to artwork and more.
Attendees must be 21 or older. General admission tickets cost $99. Tickets for the VIP Lounge cost $165 and include one-hour early admission and VIP parking, an exclusive, fully catered VIP Lounge experience with souvenir glassware, 10 culinary tasting credits, indoor restrooms, live music, open bars, early admission and more.
On Sunday, March 26, from 12 to 5 p.m., "Sunday Funday" will be a festival finale with live music, restaurants, food trucks, and more. This is a family friendly event with something for everyone, including a free kid's zone.
There will be a variety of adult beverages available for purchase. Each adult tickets includes 10 culinary tasting credits. General admission tickets cost $25. Tickets for the "Funday VIP Lounge" cost $75 and include unlimited wine, beer, spirits, oysters and barbecue. The VIP Lounge will feature specialty drink stations with mimosas, champagne, a bloody mary bar and souvenir cups. The VIP Lounge will be open from 12 to 3 p.m., and include 10 culinary tasting credits. VIP parking is included. VIP attendees must be 21 or older.
