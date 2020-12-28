Recognizing the tremendous need in the community due to the COVID-19 pandemic, drive-thru food pantries will continue in January at the Stratton Library, 1100 Powder Spring Road SW in Marietta.
The next two events will be held Jan. 13 and Jan. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or while supplies last. One package of up to 20 pounds will be distributed per family on a first-come, first-served basis. The donated packages include produce and shelf-stable items.
Supported by the Atlanta Community Food Bank, these pantries are made possible by the teamwork of Cobb Public Library staff along with colleagues from Cobb PARKS, Cobb Water, Cobb State Court and Cobb Sheriff’s Office.
