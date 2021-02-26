Cobb Senior Services is hosting a critical food drive to address food insecurity among the “hidden hungry.”
Cobb Public Library's Technical Operations staff recently collected items to donate. The public is encouraged to join the effort and donate shelf stable food and other needed supplies.
CSS staff is currently accepting donations by appointment only due to COVID-19. Call 770-528-2009 to schedule a time for drop-off. To view a list of needed items, visit https://mcusercontent.com/19c85519b5a11a3765e4d402c/images/e1d09b53-23aa-436e-927b-7cb0aced8568.jpg.
If residents would prefer to make a financial donation to help continue this food drives, click “Donate” at cobbseniors.org.
Drive-up services for Cobb residents age 60 and older to get shelf stable food will be held on March 12 and 26 from 11 a.m. to noon or while supplies last at the Cobb Senior Services, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta. Seniors will need an ID showing date of birth and Cobb County home address for upon arrival. No appointment needed.
